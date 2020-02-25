Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,141 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of BWX Technologies worth $50,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 355.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWXT opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

