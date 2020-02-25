Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 76,856 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of ManpowerGroup worth $46,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.14 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.59. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

