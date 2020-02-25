Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Flowserve worth $44,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 774,978 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 2.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Flowserve by 59.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $5,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Also, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

