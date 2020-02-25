Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $49,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 136,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

