Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,294 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Catalent worth $48,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after acquiring an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $5,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalent by 2,212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 117,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,229,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.