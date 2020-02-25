Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 64,749 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $48,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

BXMT stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.