Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 65,412 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of QTS Realty Trust worth $50,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,381,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 380,815 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,800,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,614,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:QTS opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.82%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.