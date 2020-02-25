Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 84,123 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $48,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $9,692,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $96.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.