Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 859 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of RenaissanceRe worth $44,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $192.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.66 and a 200-day moving average of $190.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $141.00 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.