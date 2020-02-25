Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $48,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after buying an additional 795,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500,861 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299,983 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 331,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

