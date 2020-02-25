Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,323,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Zynga worth $50,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

