Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $49,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth about $11,308,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 84.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

