Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of ALLETE worth $45,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 668.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 190,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ALLETE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALE opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

