Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of FactSet Research Systems worth $50,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $295.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.