Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of AGNC Investment worth $46,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

