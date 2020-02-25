Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of FLIR Systems worth $45,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

