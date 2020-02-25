Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Mattel worth $45,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 34.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 0.8% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,389,000 after acquiring an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mattel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 692,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on MAT shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

MAT stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

