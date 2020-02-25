Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $44.65 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Post worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Post by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Post by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,783 shares of company stock worth $3,517,859. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

