Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $45.72 Million Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Healthequity worth $45,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after buying an additional 344,173 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 118.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 632,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 44.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 29.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 602,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 138,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

