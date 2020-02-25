Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.11 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Southwest Gas worth $46,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,602,000 after buying an additional 543,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

