Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $46.69 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $46,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $385.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.96 and a 12-month high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

