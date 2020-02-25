Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $47.66 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $47,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.