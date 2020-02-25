Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $48.91 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Arch Capital Group worth $48,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

