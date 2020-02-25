Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.25 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Targa Resources worth $49,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $282,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,176,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,151 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.74. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

