Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $50.44 Million Stock Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Aecom worth $50,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aecom by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Aecom by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aecom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after buying an additional 126,510 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aecom during the 4th quarter worth $37,707,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aecom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aecom alerts:

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.