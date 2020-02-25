Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $50.98 Million Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Arista Networks worth $50,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $65,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,806,000 after buying an additional 125,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,296,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $213.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,428 shares of company stock worth $15,118,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

