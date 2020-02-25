Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Black Hills worth $50,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

BKH opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

