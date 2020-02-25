Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Chemed worth $47,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.50.

Shares of CHE opened at $474.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.93 and its 200 day moving average is $437.21. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $313.49 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

