Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of MKS Instruments worth $49,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

