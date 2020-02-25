Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,175 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 934,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of East West Bancorp worth $45,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

