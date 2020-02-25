Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,034 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of WEX worth $50,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in WEX by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in WEX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.06.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $220.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.39. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.