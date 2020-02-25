Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,229 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Churchill Downs worth $49,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 77.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 557.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

