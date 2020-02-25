Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,110 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Silicon Laboratories worth $48,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

