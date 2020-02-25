Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 52,758 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.91% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $46,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

