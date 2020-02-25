Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,375 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Crown worth $48,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 71.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

