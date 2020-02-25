Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 76,973 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $45,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.