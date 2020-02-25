Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,139 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 549,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Trex worth $49,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Trex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 512,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,556,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,874,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period.

NYSE TREX opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

