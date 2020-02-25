Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,420 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $47,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

