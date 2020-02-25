Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $49,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 212.53 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $87.38 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

