Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Science Applications International worth $48,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

