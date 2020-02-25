Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of OGE Energy worth $44,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

OGE Energy stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

