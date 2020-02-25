Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,370 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Vereit worth $49,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vereit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,537 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 34.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,834 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vereit by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,654,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,971,000 after purchasing an additional 761,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VER opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

