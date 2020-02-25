Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Insulet worth $49,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 797.38 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.