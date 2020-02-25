Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Aspen Technology worth $45,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

