Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Invesco worth $49,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.