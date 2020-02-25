Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $44,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of WWD opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $413,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,129,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,200,840.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,480 shares of company stock worth $9,088,897 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.