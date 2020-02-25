Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,449 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Lear worth $49,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $71,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $159.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

