Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,523 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Cirrus Logic worth $46,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.