Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Synovus Financial worth $49,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

NYSE:SNV opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

