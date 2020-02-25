China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Online Education Group an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

COE opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

